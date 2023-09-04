TWIN BROTHERS CHURCH : VICTORY OVER ICHABOD AND THE NEW WORLD ORDER
16 views
•
Published 15 hours ago
•
TWIN BROTHERS CHURCH - VICTORY OVER ICHABOD AND THE NEW WORLD ORDER (VIDEO)
Produced by Davis Motion Pictures™ in 2006
Filmed at my grandfather Bryan Webber's Church - Living Waters - in Buford, Georgia.
Filmed by Mike Anderson aka the Edge.
Shot on my Panasonic DVX-100A in 24p
Keywords
omegamanomegamanradioal cuppett
