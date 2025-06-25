BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
We have all the cures for the environmental poisons!
(found on Dr. Judy's transcripts: https://therealdrjudy.com/judy-mikovits-transcripts/ )

Robert Scott Bell: The first time we met, I believe it was in an Autism One conference when you first came out, were able to speak and it's just such a blessing to be on this journey with you.

Judy Mikovits, PhD: We were actually just looking at that 2014 May 24 Autism One talk that I gave called "The Environmental Causes of Autism," because, of course, now we have all the cures for the environmental poisons, and we're blessed to have Robert F Kennedy Jr in that Secretary space. Boy, that corrupt Congress was on it today, in that hearing. I mean, are you kidding me, that lady just pounded, congresswoman from Washington State, Mister Kennedy, did you ever treat measles? Are you kidding? Did you ever treat meningitis? Pertussis? Was a great one, whooping cough. Oh yeah, the shots caused the whooping cough. We know that from Del Bigtree, the monkey study, I was right there in the summer of 2017.

06/24/2025 - The Robert Scott Bell Show: https://rumble.com/v6v9lhd-grace-schara-verdict.html

The Highwire EPISODE 9: HIV-LIKE VIRUSES IN VACCINES? - June 8 2017: https://thehighwire.com/ark-videos/episode-9-hiv-like-viruses-in-vaccines/

Presentations: https://therealdrjudy.com/presentations

Environmental Causes of Autism: https://tinyurl.com/EnvironmentalCausesOfAutism

healthnewsenvironmentautismpoisontruthcongresskennedycuresmikovits
