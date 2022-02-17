The REMAINING BEHIND

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In the last video we reached two inescapable conclusions. The rapture occurs after the dead in Christ are raised, and included in the first resurrection are those who were killed for refusing to receive the mark of the beast, so don't say to yourself that the mark of the beast will only occur after the rapture. It's here right now. This video describes the saints who persevere - in other words REMAIN BEHIND. "if anyone is destined for captivity, to captivity he goes; if anyone kills with the sword, with the sword he must be killed. Here is the perseverance (remaining behind) and the faith of the saints." Revelation 13:10 Strong's #5281. https://biblehub.com/greek/5281.htm