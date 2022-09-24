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Del BigTree at the HighWire
Attorneys Daniel Watkins and Michael Hamilton represent the families of patients who claim their loved ones were injured or killed after being administered Remdesivir for covid.
#Remdesivir #DanielWatkins #MichaelHamilton
POSTED: September 23, 2022
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1la1ah-lawyers-sue-hospitals-for-remdesivir-deaths.html