© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
A message from Monica to those trying to keep us down
Follow
3
Share
Report
135 views • November 30, 2021
A message for Aussies and the world . . . keep up the good fight . . . do not give up . . . you are being noticed where it counts even though we don't see too much happening in that area as yet . . . stand shoulder to shoulder for united we stand divided we fall.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.