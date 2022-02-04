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The Digital Epstein's Little Black Book That contents a list of 1971 names with phone numbers and addresses. www.epsteinsblackbook.com Jeffrey Epstein introduced me to Trump at 14, Ghislaine Maxwell accuser says
https://www.nbcnews.com/news/us-news/jeffrey-epstein-introduced-trump-14-ghislaine-maxwell-accuser-says-rcna7253
Maxwell case logs show how frequently Trump flew on Epstein jets; Bill Clinton, too
https://www.miamiherald.com/news/local/crime/article256740662.html
Donald Trump once brought his 11-year-old son Eric onto a flight with Jeffrey Epstein, flight logs reveal
https://www.businessinsider.com/donald-eric-trump-private-jet-jeffrey-epstein-ghislaine-maxwell-trial-2021-12