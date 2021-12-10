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Live at 5 with Steffen Rowe 10/12/2021
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241 views • October 13, 2021
Ringing the alarm bells with a comprehensive report on various drugs recalled over the years, without FDA approval, many of which had dire side effects and how Covid vaccines slot into the same narrative, today.
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