BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Dot-Connector: Ep157: Think How We Tell You To Think, Even When You Think We Don't (Free Version)
What is happening
What is happening
9671 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
103 views • 1 month ago

On The Dot Connector this week, David discusses the manipulation of human society by non-human entities from another dimension, suggesting that many are unaware of these influences on their identities and perceptions.


The manipulation of perception and identity leads to a cycle of dependence on authority, fostering division and control. Understanding this dynamic is essential to recognize and challenge the ongoing reduction of freedoms in society.


For further insights, with an additional hour of information click here to stream on Ickonic now – https://www.ickonic.com/Series/121


View over 30 years of exclusive content from David Icke including Films, Series and Live events only on www.ickonic.com.


Sign up today for just £1.99.

https://www.ickonic.com

Keywords
bookgodmind controlperceptionchristianityaiislamdavid ickejudaismconciousnessdot-connectorbehavioir
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy