preparation for THE MARK OF THE BEAST

FATHER GOD WOKE ME UP TO SOUND THE ALARM !!



THE STORM IS COMING ... THE WAR IS COMING ..OUR LORD JESUS IS COMING... THE ANTICHRIST IS COMING.. NEW WORLD ORDER IS COMING..THE MARK OF THE BEAST IS COMING...ONE WORLD RELIGION IS COMING.. THE RESURRECTION AND THE GATHERING WILL HAPPEN SOON.. REPENT AND BELIEVE THE GOSPEL !!

JESUS IS LORD !!

RECEIVE THE FREE GIFT OF SALVATION AND BE SAVED !!!



ROMANS 10 : 13

“For whosoever shall call upon the name of the Lord shall be saved.”



2Timothy 2:19

Nevertheless the foundation of God standeth sure, having this seal, The Lord knoweth them that are his. And, Let every one that nameth the name of Christ depart from iniquity.

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Below are instructions on how to get saved and salvation prayer. Our Lord Jesus Christ loves you.

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All the world events, fulfilled prophecies and signs in the skies (both given by God) have proven the fact that we have reached the end of days.

You have no time left and you really DON'T WANT TO BE WRONG ABOUT THIS ONE DECISION IN YOUR LIFE !! God is REAL, Heaven (new Jerusalem) is REAL and Hell is REAL TOO! You are a spiritual being having an earthly experience. Those who can WAKE UP will be saved (RAPTURE) before the disasters. But others that will wake up and TURN TO HIM in repentance during Tribulation WILL BE SAVED TOO, but at their own life's cost. If you have decided to TRUST on technology and "modern world" or men you are going to have a rude awakening to the REAL reality.

If you do not have any personal relationship with our God, you do not have your name in the Book of Life. As this means you ignored or rejected God and His AMAZING sacrifice and offer of His ONLY begotten Son to die for your sins to SAVE you.

God does NOT send anyone to hell, everybody chooses by themself to go there if they do not want to hear from God. Hell is a place prepared for satan and his minions and followers inside this rock, it was never prepared or intended for humans, that is why God has removed all the Godly attributes from hell (Joy, Love, Goodness, sleep, Peace, quiet and anything positive). There is ONLY evil and suffering beyond imagination.

Everyone who goes to hell, gets a "new" body, so that they will feel and experience the everyday torment and

pain that demons will give them. You will die once every day in hell, only to be woken up again and starting all

over again, forever. Believe me, this is no place for humans, so do NOT take the chance you might be wrong !

All you need is to repent of your sins (anything ungodly, unbelief, unforgiveness, pride, self-sufficiency, fornication ETC...) and pray Jesus to forgive you those sins with all your heart and surrender your life to Jesus, let him guide and protect you.

Those who will not believe this Truth, cannot become Children of the Light but will remain in darkness. The whole process we are going through right now is meant to separate those who are foolish enough to follow satan and his fallen angels, and they will have no place in the Kingdom of Heaven. So make your choice or it will be done without you...

Trough FAITH in JESUS-CHRIST (YAHSHUA HA’MASHIACH) is the ONLY way to get saved.

SALVATION PRAYER (with sincere heart)

Dear Jesus,

I acknowledge I am a sinner and I repent of all my sins (enumerate all those you can think of)

I pray that You will forgive me for all of my sins and come into my heart to be The Lord of my will, heart and life

and my SAVIOR.

I believe and confess that you died on the cross to save me from my sins and I am committed to turning away from those sins.

I ask that You fill me with your Holy Spirit so that I can be born again.

Wash my sins away with your blood and make me as pure white as snow. Put a hedge of protection around me as I go forth in doing your will. Thank You Jesus for saving me, as I know that only through my faith in You this is possible.

Amen!



TAKE YOUR CROSS FOLLOW HIS TEACHINGS !!



Jesus said :

John 8:51 Verily, verily, I say unto you, If a man keep my saying, he shall never see death.



John 5:14 Afterward Jesus findeth him in the temple, and said unto him, Behold, thou art made whole: sin no more, lest a worse thing come unto thee.

(it is a parable of being saved by grace but he said to stay clean anyways)



IF YOU ARE SAVED ARE YOU OBEDIENT TO WHAT YOU BELIEVED IN ??

YES WE ARE ALL SINNERS..

WE ARE LIKE FILTHY RAGS (ISAIAH 64:6)..

BUT WE TRY TO FOLLOW HIM TO NOT BECOME LIKE JONAH.



"The heart of him that hath understanding seeketh knowledge: but the mouth of fools feedeth on foolishness." (PROVERBS 15:14)