Justification is Death! Freedomain Livestream

16 January 2024 Flash Livestream





"This guy had a problem with his life in that he had two moms and three kids, wasn't married, had broken up at the last, so he'd messed up his marriages. So rather than say, 'gee, what have I done wrong in terms of my marriages and relationships?' He says, 'well, you know, clearly evolution has programmed us to find new partners every seven years, right?'"





Join the PREMIUM philosophy community on the web for free!





Get my new series on the Truth About the French Revolution, access to the audiobook for my new book 'Peaceful Parenting,' StefBOT-AI, private livestreams, premium call in shows, the 22 Part History of Philosophers series and more!





See you soon!





https://freedomain.locals.com/support/promo/UPB2022