Leeland Jones Returns to Discuss Armageddon, Israel, Netanyahu, Trump and More, Part 1

This is part 1 of a 2 part interview I did with Leeland Jones today 8-5-24. This part ends abruptly as I ran out of recording time, so we continued on in Part 2 which will hopefully air tomorrow. This was a HUGE blessing to be able to speak with Leeland today and I'm grateful for the Most High God for making it happen!-John Storm