OYM Ep. 66 Censored off of YouTube! Three Diablos of NY State of Corruption: Hochul, Poloncarz, Burstein

Here's what's happening in the NY State of corruption: Kathy Hochul wants to have "anti-vaxxers," i.e., dissidents, people who do not obey her orders, arrested. Yep, this is real, not conspiracy theory.





New Yorkers who are sick with respiratory illness that has been labeled (due to faulty PCR results) as having "Covid-19" a.k.a., the "flu" are receiving nasty emails threatening to send an official to their home to make sure they aren't interacting with other people, aren't sharing bedroom or bathroom with others in their own household, etc. Included in the email is a threat that the sick person may be taken to a facility against her/his own will. Yep, people, this is real. We need to stop this NOW!



Again, this video was taken down from YouTube for violating its totalitarian terms of servitude... So, please share it. The info must be very threatening to them if they had to take it down right away!