Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
And We Know 1.29.2024 THE ARK, Deportation, TX border update, Snoop dog, Tr@ns BAN, NFL Psyop, Disease, Pray!
channel image
High Hopes
3029 Subscribers
Donate Subscribe Star
67 views
Published Yesterday

LT of And We Know


Jan 29, 2024


Hope you had a wonderful weekend. We are going to see many of the constant comms coming at us from all angles, look into the NFL psyop occurring, give a TX border warning to all from a biblical perspective, find another huge supporter for President Trump and see how the family is the most important to hold onto during this strange year.


Field of Greens: www.FieldofGreens.com promo code LT for 15% off

—————

Sanus 1: Visit today: http://sanus1.com/lt10

————————————————

Protect your investments with And We Know

http://andweknow.com/gold

Or call 720-605-3900, Tell them “LT” sent you.

—————————————————

*At SEA with LT Aug. 11-18, 2024 - https://www.inspirationtravel.com/LTA

*Our AWK Website: https://www.andweknow.com/

*The Patriot Light: https://thepatriotlight.com/

➜ AWK Shirts and gifts: https://shop.andweknow.com/

*BOWLING BROS: Sons Bowling channel: https://www.youtube.com/@Bowling_Bros/videos

—————————————————

2024: The Prediction -

Trey Gowdy

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ka-AwdV1U_Y


They were never Vaccinated, they were Vaxacuted ..

https://twitter.com/toobaffled/status/1751416094643089623


Message about going to TX…warning https://t.me/ScottyMar10/1175


Here we go again Virus Outbreak. https://t.me/c/1716023008/233143


Ohio Law has now banned gender-affirming care (Child mutilation), prescriptions for puberty blockers, https://t.me/PepeMatter/18484


Trump Rally in Las Vegas, Nevada

https://rumble.com/v49vbo9-trump-rally-in-las-vegas-nevada-january-27-2024.html


NOW - Trump: "Within moments of my inauguration, we will begin the largest domestic deportation operation in American history." NOW - Trump: "Within moments of my inauguration, we will begin the largest domestic deportation operation in American history."


WATCH: CNN asks Kari Lake about Border Security 👀 https://t.me/PepeDeluxed/54520


Trump accuser Jean Carroll admits on CNN she *helped* New York Dems pass the new law in 2022 that extended statute of limitations for sexual assault civil lawsuits beyond 20 years, which allowed her to sue Trump in a 1 year window https://t.me/NoAgendaLara/6584


DJT will without a doubt Make America Great Again. https://t.me/WeTheMediaChat2/321313


Charlie Kirk DESTROYS Whatever Podcast?! Charlie Kirk vs. Feminists & E-Girls! | Dating Talk #130

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=o5wlXgo6keU

——————————

*DONATIONS SITE:

https://bit.ly/2Lgdrh5


*Mail your gift to:

And We Know

30650 Rancho California Rd STE D406-123 (or D406-126)

Temecula, CA 92591


➜ AWK Shirts and gifts: https://shop.andweknow.com/


➜ IVERMECTIN- Get Ivermectin here: https://zaharaheckscher.com/ Use Code is “AWK10” to get 10% off


➜ Audio Bible https://www.biblegateway.com/audio/mclean/kjv/1John.3.16


Connect with us in the following ways:

+ DISCORD Fellows: https://discord.gg/kMt8R2FC4z

📢 TruthSocial: https://tinyurl.com/3wunnm8c

🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/andweknow

📱 Instagram: https://tinyurl.com/296bsd54

🗞 Facebook: https://tinyurl.com/bde9bun2

💬 Telegram: https://t.me/andweknowLT

🟢 Gab: https://gab.com/andweknow


➜ ALL LINKS: https://linktr.ee/andweknow828


➜ LT Prayers https://soundcloud.com/andweknow


📺 BACKUP VIDEO Channels:

*Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-295791

*Bitchute: https://bit.ly/3cyLQTz

*Odysee: https://tinyurl.com/mujatdsc

*GAB TV: https://tinyurl.com/tz78fd9u


➤ Subscribe to our Newsletter: https://andweknow.com/subscribe/


Eternal Life Insurance - https://www.tripledpaints.com/eternal-life-insurance


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v4a30lu-1.29.24-the-ark-deportation-tx-border-update-snoop-dog-trns-ban-nfl-psyop-d.html

Keywords
trumpnewspresidentnfldeep statechristianborderdiseasepsyoptransark of the covenantpraygreat awakeningcommsltand we knowexposing evilsnoop dogthe familythe listdeportation texas

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket