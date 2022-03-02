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And We Know 03. 02. 22.
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120 views • March 02, 2022
3.2.2022: COLONEL drops TRUTH b@mbs, Biden embarrassment, Pfiz#r exposed! PRAY!
Protect Your Retirement W/ A Gold. IRA
https://noblegoldinvestments.com/
Noble Gold is Who I Trust ^^^
—————————
✅ Rejuvenate Your Hair, Nails, Joints, & Skin Here: 🍃
Get 51% Off Here ➡️ http://healthwithawk.com/
This is my FAV trusted source ^^^^💪💪
*Our AWK Website: https://www.andweknow.com/
*Uncensored VIDS: https://andweknow.tv
*My son’s podcast: https://www.brandonshouta.com/
Music
My Lord
Song by Yarin Primak
https://artlist.io/song/72129/my-lord
Banners for Freedom - https://www.banners4freedom.com/
Reawakening Series Part 1
https://reawakeningseries.com/
Helicopter convoy
https://t.me/AntiGates/6120
Pfizer side effects released
https://t.me/AntiGates/6120
Astrazeneca man injury
https://www.bitchute.com/video/iLfkRV3gqtqK/
More young hearts injuries and death
https://www.bitchute.com/video/ZyyxHnvKBqxG/
Russian invasion of Ukraine releases pathogens
https://t.me/PepeDeluxed/19337
Putin talks about Christian values
https://t.me/STFNREPORT/12027
Torba on future Christian society
https://t.me/coolcheeseguy/3094
Intel drop from The Storm Rider
https://t.me/qthestormrider777/5743
How to win the propaganda war
https://t.me/qthestormrider777/5711
Fox News lets truth out with Colonel
https://t.me/OfficialFreedomCanadaConvoy/342778
Pelosi messes up again
https://t.me/Q17_Awakening/6311
Biden up on TV as touching a 12 year old… mistake or not?
https://t.me/RealEyes_1776/9036
*DONATIONS SITE:
https://bit.ly/2Lgdrh5
*Mail your gift to:
And We Know
30650 Rancho California Rd STE D406-123 (or D406-126)
Temecula, CA 92591
*AWK Shirts and gifts: https://www.righttoprint.com/
Audio Bible
https://www.biblegateway.com/audio/mclean/kjv/1John.3.16
Connect with us in the following ways:
*Twitter: https://twitter.com/andweknow
*Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/andweknow_official/
*Telegram: https://t.me/andweknowLT
*Clouthub: https://app.clouthub.com/private/3313...
*Gab: https://gab.com/andweknow
*Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/realandweknow
Backup VIDEO Channels:
*Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-295791
*Bitchute: https://bit.ly/3cyLQTz
*Odysee: https://odysee.com/@andweknow:b
*DropSpace: https://drop.space/@Andweknow
*GAB TV: https://tv.gab.com/channel/andweknow
Flat Earth: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UClWTBNGnjXEZOtEwEp9BGTg
★AND WE KNOW PINS – 14k Gold Plated And We Know is based on Romans “And we know that all things work together for good to them that love God, to them who are the called according to his purpose.” ★ Proudly Made in the USA
https://andweknow.com/ThePatriotPin/
★ Patriot Bring The Pain Pin is designed to show them that the Patriots
will Bring the Pain! ★ Proudly Made in the USA
https://andweknow.com/ThePatriotPin/
★ Thin Blue Line ★ Bring The Pain Pin shows your Support for our Law
Enforcement Officers ★ Proudly Made in the USA
https://andweknow.com/ThePatriotPin/
★ DONT TREAD ON ME ★ Made in the USA
https://andweknow.com/ThePatriotPin/
★ 14k Gold Plated American Eagle Pin will show your support for America.
Proudly wear your American Eagle Pin on your hat or collar or anything
you want.
https://andweknow.com/ThePatriotPin/
★ 14k Gold Plated GOP Elephant pin will show your support for the
Republican party. Order several for your Republican friends.
https://andweknow.com/ThePatriotPin/
★ Don The Punisher Pin ★ Made in the USA
https://andweknow.com/ThePatriotPin/
★ We The People Pin ★ Made in the USA
https://andweknow.com/ThePatriotPin/
★ 14k Gold Plated Cross Pin ★
https://andweknow.com/ThePatriotPin/ How to make HCQ: https://youtube.com/shorts/sPQRMJYX5QY?feature=share
Skippy Dee Doo Dah May 7 2022. 3p-6p
https://skippydeedoodah.com/
Protect Your Retirement W/ A Gold. IRA
https://noblegoldinvestments.com/
Noble Gold is Who I Trust ^^^
—————————
✅ Rejuvenate Your Hair, Nails, Joints, & Skin Here: 🍃
Get 51% Off Here ➡️ http://healthwithawk.com/
This is my FAV trusted source ^^^^💪💪
*Our AWK Website: https://www.andweknow.com/
*Uncensored VIDS: https://andweknow.tv
*My son’s podcast: https://www.brandonshouta.com/
Music
My Lord
Song by Yarin Primak
https://artlist.io/song/72129/my-lord
Banners for Freedom - https://www.banners4freedom.com/
Reawakening Series Part 1
https://reawakeningseries.com/
Helicopter convoy
https://t.me/AntiGates/6120
Pfizer side effects released
https://t.me/AntiGates/6120
Astrazeneca man injury
https://www.bitchute.com/video/iLfkRV3gqtqK/
More young hearts injuries and death
https://www.bitchute.com/video/ZyyxHnvKBqxG/
Russian invasion of Ukraine releases pathogens
https://t.me/PepeDeluxed/19337
Putin talks about Christian values
https://t.me/STFNREPORT/12027
Torba on future Christian society
https://t.me/coolcheeseguy/3094
Intel drop from The Storm Rider
https://t.me/qthestormrider777/5743
How to win the propaganda war
https://t.me/qthestormrider777/5711
Fox News lets truth out with Colonel
https://t.me/OfficialFreedomCanadaConvoy/342778
Pelosi messes up again
https://t.me/Q17_Awakening/6311
Biden up on TV as touching a 12 year old… mistake or not?
https://t.me/RealEyes_1776/9036
*DONATIONS SITE:
https://bit.ly/2Lgdrh5
*Mail your gift to:
And We Know
30650 Rancho California Rd STE D406-123 (or D406-126)
Temecula, CA 92591
*AWK Shirts and gifts: https://www.righttoprint.com/
Audio Bible
https://www.biblegateway.com/audio/mclean/kjv/1John.3.16
Connect with us in the following ways:
*Twitter: https://twitter.com/andweknow
*Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/andweknow_official/
*Telegram: https://t.me/andweknowLT
*Clouthub: https://app.clouthub.com/private/3313...
*Gab: https://gab.com/andweknow
*Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/realandweknow
Backup VIDEO Channels:
*Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-295791
*Bitchute: https://bit.ly/3cyLQTz
*Odysee: https://odysee.com/@andweknow:b
*DropSpace: https://drop.space/@Andweknow
*GAB TV: https://tv.gab.com/channel/andweknow
Flat Earth: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UClWTBNGnjXEZOtEwEp9BGTg
★AND WE KNOW PINS – 14k Gold Plated And We Know is based on Romans “And we know that all things work together for good to them that love God, to them who are the called according to his purpose.” ★ Proudly Made in the USA
https://andweknow.com/ThePatriotPin/
★ Patriot Bring The Pain Pin is designed to show them that the Patriots
will Bring the Pain! ★ Proudly Made in the USA
https://andweknow.com/ThePatriotPin/
★ Thin Blue Line ★ Bring The Pain Pin shows your Support for our Law
Enforcement Officers ★ Proudly Made in the USA
https://andweknow.com/ThePatriotPin/
★ DONT TREAD ON ME ★ Made in the USA
https://andweknow.com/ThePatriotPin/
★ 14k Gold Plated American Eagle Pin will show your support for America.
Proudly wear your American Eagle Pin on your hat or collar or anything
you want.
https://andweknow.com/ThePatriotPin/
★ 14k Gold Plated GOP Elephant pin will show your support for the
Republican party. Order several for your Republican friends.
https://andweknow.com/ThePatriotPin/
★ Don The Punisher Pin ★ Made in the USA
https://andweknow.com/ThePatriotPin/
★ We The People Pin ★ Made in the USA
https://andweknow.com/ThePatriotPin/
★ 14k Gold Plated Cross Pin ★
https://andweknow.com/ThePatriotPin/ How to make HCQ: https://youtube.com/shorts/sPQRMJYX5QY?feature=share
Skippy Dee Doo Dah May 7 2022. 3p-6p
https://skippydeedoodah.com/
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