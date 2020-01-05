© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Neil deGrasse Tyson and The Master Class
Follow
0
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
28 views • January 05, 2020
Plasma Climate Forcing, Part 2: https://youtu.be/wt2dAq6CQas
Need to Catch Up?
CLIMATE FORCING: https://youtu.be/rEWoPzaDmOA
CLIMATE FORCING [Short]: https://youtu.be/tul07hx8V8w
PLASMA COSMOLOGY: https://youtu.be/E4pWZGBpWP0
PLASMA COSMOLOGY [Short]: https://youtu.be/G48V-Fmh4uc
COSMIC DISASTER: https://youtu.be/B_zfMyzXqfI
Lots more on our channel page, just click our name!
Our Websites:
https://www.Suspicious0bservers.org
https://www.SpaceWeatherNews.com
https://www.QuakeWatch.net
https://www.ObservatoryProject.com
https://www.MagneticReversal.org
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/observatoryp...
Alerts on Twitter: https://twitter.com/TheRealS0s
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/mobileobser...
Wanted- Earthquake Forecasters: https://youtu.be/l1iGTd84oys
Earthquake Forecasting Contest: https://youtu.be/Fsa_4jAyQsI
Contest Information: http://www.quakewatch.net/contest
Today's Featured Links:
Plasma Climate Forcing, Part 2: https://youtu.be/wt2dAq6CQas
Giant Waves Video: https://youtu.be/oPvfrVfQF1c
Upper Mantle Plume Sculpting: https://agupubs.onlinelibrary.wiley.c...
foF2 Correlated w/TEC, August 2018 Storm: https://www.sciencedirect.com/science...
COSINE100 Cosmogenic Nucleides: https://www.sciencedirect.com/science...
High Solar Activity, Large Errors in Ionosphere Maps: https://www.sciencedirect.com/science...
2019 Throwback - Superflares from the Sun: https://www.colorado.edu/today/2019/0...
TESS Superflare from Sun-Like Star Confirmation: https://arxiv.org/pdf/1912.11572.pdf
Need to Catch Up?
CLIMATE FORCING: https://youtu.be/rEWoPzaDmOA
CLIMATE FORCING [Short]: https://youtu.be/tul07hx8V8w
PLASMA COSMOLOGY: https://youtu.be/E4pWZGBpWP0
PLASMA COSMOLOGY [Short]: https://youtu.be/G48V-Fmh4uc
COSMIC DISASTER: https://youtu.be/B_zfMyzXqfI
Lots more on our channel page, just click our name!
Our Websites:
https://www.Suspicious0bservers.org
https://www.SpaceWeatherNews.com
https://www.QuakeWatch.net
https://www.ObservatoryProject.com
https://www.MagneticReversal.org
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/observatoryp...
Alerts on Twitter: https://twitter.com/TheRealS0s
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/mobileobser...
Wanted- Earthquake Forecasters: https://youtu.be/l1iGTd84oys
Earthquake Forecasting Contest: https://youtu.be/Fsa_4jAyQsI
Contest Information: http://www.quakewatch.net/contest
Today's Featured Links:
Plasma Climate Forcing, Part 2: https://youtu.be/wt2dAq6CQas
Giant Waves Video: https://youtu.be/oPvfrVfQF1c
Upper Mantle Plume Sculpting: https://agupubs.onlinelibrary.wiley.c...
foF2 Correlated w/TEC, August 2018 Storm: https://www.sciencedirect.com/science...
COSINE100 Cosmogenic Nucleides: https://www.sciencedirect.com/science...
High Solar Activity, Large Errors in Ionosphere Maps: https://www.sciencedirect.com/science...
2019 Throwback - Superflares from the Sun: https://www.colorado.edu/today/2019/0...
TESS Superflare from Sun-Like Star Confirmation: https://arxiv.org/pdf/1912.11572.pdf
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.