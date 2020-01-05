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Neil deGrasse Tyson and The Master Class
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28 views • January 05, 2020
Plasma Climate Forcing, Part 2: https://youtu.be/wt2dAq6CQas

Need to Catch Up?
CLIMATE FORCING: https://youtu.be/rEWoPzaDmOA
CLIMATE FORCING [Short]: https://youtu.be/tul07hx8V8w
PLASMA COSMOLOGY: https://youtu.be/E4pWZGBpWP0
PLASMA COSMOLOGY [Short]: https://youtu.be/G48V-Fmh4uc
COSMIC DISASTER: https://youtu.be/B_zfMyzXqfI


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https://www.SpaceWeatherNews.com
https://www.QuakeWatch.net
https://www.ObservatoryProject.com
https://www.MagneticReversal.org

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/observatoryp...
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Wanted- Earthquake Forecasters: https://youtu.be/l1iGTd84oys
Earthquake Forecasting Contest: https://youtu.be/Fsa_4jAyQsI
Contest Information: http://www.quakewatch.net/contest

Today's Featured Links:
Plasma Climate Forcing, Part 2: https://youtu.be/wt2dAq6CQas
Giant Waves Video: https://youtu.be/oPvfrVfQF1c
Upper Mantle Plume Sculpting: https://agupubs.onlinelibrary.wiley.c...
foF2 Correlated w/TEC, August 2018 Storm: https://www.sciencedirect.com/science...
COSINE100 Cosmogenic Nucleides: https://www.sciencedirect.com/science...
High Solar Activity, Large Errors in Ionosphere Maps: https://www.sciencedirect.com/science...
2019 Throwback - Superflares from the Sun: https://www.colorado.edu/today/2019/0...
TESS Superflare from Sun-Like Star Confirmation: https://arxiv.org/pdf/1912.11572.pdf
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