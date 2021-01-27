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Why Atheists Hate Logic
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70 views • January 27, 2021
The reality of atheists is synthetic. Atheists believe everything they observe can be related to something real in nature. Atheists believe their observations represent something that is inherently and objectively real. But they cannot prove this. Empiricism specifically excludes the possibility of proving the existence of an objectively real universe. Logic does not work the way atheists think. Logic is analytical. Atheists do not subscribe to analytical logic. Analytical logic defines truth by how coherent our concepts are. Logic proves itself. Logic validates its own premises and axioms. Analytical logic leads to God. Analytical logic proves the premises of Christianity and atheists do not want to go there.
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