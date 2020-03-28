The David Knight Show (27Mar20 Full Show)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Topics by timecode:
— 00:04:39 It’s “war”, but not how they’re telling you. War on Terror was against a “tactic”, War on Drugs, a war against chemicals. They’ve all been a war on you and the Constitution. The War Against Pandemics will be a war against your very life.
— 00:16:06 Coronavirus is killing Biden — politically — and resurrecting Cuomo
— 00:19:36 Why this is NOT worse than 9/11 but will be an even greater threat to liberty
— 00:24:19 Cuomo blames Trump but NYC hospitals were overcrowded “war zones”, lacking basic supplies for more than 3 yrs before coronavirus
— 00:31:56 8 years ago EPA told us everyone would die if we didn’t ban diesel engines as they were gassing people with respiratory issues, just like Fauci, NIH, FDA are threatening today while withholding help
— 01:08:52 Doctors must fight their Governor at same time they fight disease. Physicians are threatened with losing their license if they use a known cure, told they must report other doctors who are curing patients and pharmacists are told NOT to use a drug that’s been shown to cure coronavirus
— 01:23:54 A visual presentation of how govt ALREADY conducted surveillance & grabbed travel history of students at one beach during Spring Break
— 01:28:05 Is God judging America like Sodom & Gomorrah? Will there be a spiritual revival?
— 01:40:02 As children are sent home to learn, what are parents learning about the failure and hidden agenda of the educational institutions. Will parents ever send their children back to school?
— 01:46:12 Jobless claims soaring to 3.3 Million — 5.5 times the previous record — doesn’t come close to the real figure. But they “love you” and “the check’s in the mail”. No, they’re giving you your first hit of a highly addictive drug — for free!
— 01:55:39 CDC, a private organization, is given massive funding for surveillance in the “stimulus” bill.
Get what you and your family need with today’s top-selling products now! infowarsstore.com
Help Support Real News Channel.com: https://www.brighteonstore.com/?rfsn=3735662.b77350c&utm_source=refersion&utm_medium=affiliate&utm_campaign=3735662.b77350c
Or Buy One of our great shirts at www.flytees.biz Use Discount Code:RNC2020 for an instant Discount
Or our Official shirt at: https://teespring.com/real-news-channel-com-free-pre?tsmac=store&tsmic=flyteesbiz&pid=2&cid=2397
Or this new shirt: https://teespring.com/ben-franklin-quote-real-news-c?pid=369&cid=6513
Check Out our other More Uncensored Video Channel at https://www.brighteon.com/channel/webmaster1776 or visit our main site: https://realnewschannel.com/
Survival food: https://shareasale.com/r.cfm?b=1002522&u=2154484&m=36800&urllink=&afftrack=
Day One Survial Gear: https://shareasale.com/r.cfm?b=772805&u=2154484&m=61494&urllink=&afftrack=
Great Hosting: https://www.dreamhost.com/r.cgi?2387194
Shared Unlimited: https://www.dreamhost.com/r.cgi?2387194/promo/dreamsavings50/
Check Out theses Smart watches: https://shareasale.com/u.cfm?d=655220&m=95776&u=2154484&afftrack=
Support Ron Paul Institute: http://ronpaulinstitute.org/support/