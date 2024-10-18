BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Are FEMA Camps Being Built in the U.S. ? | Christie Hutcherson Interview Part 1
Ladies Love Politics
234 views • 6 months ago

Today we are joined by Christie Hutcherson. She founded Women Fighting for America in 2020. It’s goal: to be a frontline organization standing up for freedom and liberty across America and the world. She routinely conducts border missions, where she witnesses firsthand the horrors of cartels, child trafficking, sex trafficking, organ harvesting, and drug trafficking. During our conversation, Christie talks about China's plan to invade the U.S., future terrorist attacks, as well giant military sized processing centers that are being built in all 50 states. This is part 1 of 2.


***


You can check out Ladies Love Politics website to read a transcript/references of this episode at www.ladieslovepolitics.com.


Be sure to follow the Ladies Love Politics channel on TikTok, Instagram, YouTube, Truth Social, Brighteon Social, Threads, and Twitter. Content also available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever else you stream podcasts.


***


REFERENCES:


https://wffa.win/

Keywords
human traffickingchinaborder crisisillegal immigrantschild traffickingorgan harvestingmigrant crisissex traffickingfema campschristie hutchersonprocessing centeres
