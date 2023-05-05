EPIC TAKE DOWN! Senator Kennedy boils Top Biden Regime Climate Official Clown.

BENNY JOHNSON: Senator Kennedy boils Top Biden Regime climate official in steaming pot of jambalaya— There is nothing left!
"How much is it going to cost the American tax payer to go carbon neutral by 2050?
You cant tell me... you don't know do you? Either that or you wont... "
source:
https://twitter.com/i/status/1654505376031600640
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.