You're not STOOPID are you?

If a person cannot accept correction, then they are stupid I suppose. They already know everything and they cannot be corrected. They will generally either justify the sin, or run away.

"Whoever loves instruction loves knowledge,

But he who hates correction is stupid." Proverbs 12:1 NKJV

Of course we ALL sin.

"Let God be TRUE and every man a liar" Rom 3:4

The difference, in reality, is between THOSE WHO TRY TO KEEP ALL 10 commandments and those WHO DON"T EVEN TRY.

WE ALL FALL SHORT!

There are over 200 "denominations" all with DIFFERENT TEACHINGS attributed to JESUS. This is ridiculous!! There is ONE FAITH (Eph 4:4-6)

SOLOMON was the WISEST man on earth during his time:

"And God gave Solomon wisdom and exceedingly great understanding, and largeness of heart like the sand on the seashore. Thus Solomon’s wisdom excelled the wisdom of all the men of the East and all the wisdom of Egypt. For he was wiser than all men—than Ethan the Ezrahite, and Heman, Chalcol, and Darda, the sons of Mahol; and his fame was in all the surrounding nations. He spoke three thousand proverbs, and his songs were one thousand and five. Also he spoke of trees, from the cedar tree of Lebanon even to the hyssop that springs out of the wall; he spoke also of animals, of birds, of creeping things, and of fish. And men of all nations, from all the kings of the earth who had heard of his wisdom, came to hear the wisdom of Solomon." 1 Ki 4:32-34





Solomon wrote:

"There is a way that seems right to a man,But its end is the way of death." Pr 14:12





That is why we need to BE CAREFUL to FIND THE TRUTH through the process of elimination, getting rid of the FALSE DOCTRINE:

“…continue in the faith, grounded and steadfast, and are not moved away from the hope of the gospel which you heard, which was preached to every creature under heaven, of which I, Paul, became a minister.” (Col 1:22)

“…they returned to Lystra, Iconium, and Antioch, strengthening the souls of the disciples, exhorting them to continue in the faith” (Acts 14:21b-22)

“Meditate on these things; give yourself entirely to them, that your progress may be evident to all. Take heed to yourself and to the doctrine. Continue in them, for in doing this you will save both yourself and those who hear you.” (1 Tim 4:15-16)

“But you must continue in the things which you have learned and been assured of, knowing from whom you have learned them, and that from childhood you have known the Holy Scriptures, which are able to make you wise for salvation through faith which is in Christ Jesus. All Scripture is given by inspiration of God, and is profitable for doctrine, for reproof, for correction, for instruction in righteousness, that the man of God may be complete, thoroughly equipped for every good work.” (2 Tim 3:14-17)

“Now I praise you, brethren, that you remember me in all things and keep the traditions just as I delivered them to you.” (1 Cor 11:12)

“Therefore, brethren, stand fast and hold the traditions which you were taught, whether by word or our epistle.” (2 Thess 2:15)

“Moreover, brethren, I declare to you the gospel which I preached to you, which also you received and in which you stand, by which also you are saved, if you hold fast that word which I preached to you—unless you believed in vain.” (1 Cor 15:2)

“Little children, it is the last hour; and as you have heard that the Antichrist is coming, even now many antichrists have come, by which we know that it is the last hour. They went out from us, but they were not of us; for if they had been of us, they would have continued with us; but they went out that they might be made manifest, that none of them were of us.” (1 Jn 2:18-19





Jesus KEPT ALL 10 COMMANDMENTS:

"For to this you were called, because Christ also suffered for us, leaving us an example, that you should FOLLOW HIS STEPS" (1 Pet 2:22)

“Who committed no sin,

Nor was deceit found in His mouth”;

"Imitate me, just as I also imitate Christ. Now I praise you, brethren, that you remember me in all things and keep the traditions just as I delivered them to you." (1 Cor 11:1-2)





"A disciple is not above his teacher, but everyone who is perfectly trained will be like his teacher" (Lk 6:40)





"Therefore be imitators of God as dear children. " (Eph 5:1)















