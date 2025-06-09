BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Reputation Warfare Part 1: One On One with Gaurav Srivastava| Episode 20
LaraLogan
LaraLogan
182 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
13 views • 1 day ago

(00:00) - Geopolitics, Oil, and Currency Wars

(13:12) - Building New Oil Market Relationships

(21:55) - Deception and Manipulation

(29:31) - Financial Fraud

(45:17) - Dubai Financial Deception and Compliance

(48:43) - Dubai's Dark Side and Redemption

(53:44) - From Illness to Success

(01:04:37) - Empathy and Wealth Redistribution

(01:12:10) - Corporate Espionage

(01:16:20) - Uncovering the Project Brazen Lies

(01:22:41) - Media Corruption and Financial Warfare


A story of lies, spies and smear campaigns. Gaurav Srivastava on the fight of his life.


Support our show by donating here:

https://bit.ly/SupportLara


Paid partnerships:


CHOQ Premium Natural Supplements

Get 17.76% off your subscription

https://choq.com/#lara


Patriot Mobile

America's ONLY Christian conservative wireless provider

Get FREE month of service with promo code LARA

https://patriotmobile.com/partners/lara

or call 972-PATRIOT


Equipping The Persecuted

Donate to save Christians in Nigeria from persecution

https://equippingthepersecuted.org/


Subscribe to Lara on YouTube:

https://www.youtube.com/@LaraLoganOfficial


Follow Lara Logan on X:

https://x.com/laralogan


Follow Gaurav Srivastava on X:

https://x.com/OffclGauravSriv


All music licensed via Artlist.io


Oil, Espionage, Geopolitics, Energy, Ukraine Conflict, Russia, Sanctions, Petrodollar, BRICS, Dubai, LaraLogan, Lara Logan, investigative journalism, podcast, going rogue



Keywords
lara logangoing roguegaurav srivastava
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy