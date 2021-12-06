BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

THE RAW DEAL (6 DECEMBER 2021) BIRTHDAY SPECIAL WITH SOFIA SMALLSTORM
What is happening
What is happening
9776 followers
Follow
3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
87 views • December 06, 2021
channel image
Jim Fetzer

Jim Fetzer

8461 subscribers


Began with a splendid letter from Beverly addressing gun control, which is going to be at least as unpopular with Blacks as it is with Whites, where everyone knows that, with the Democrats defunding the police, it's every man (and woman) for his/her self! Followed by some fascinating updates on the Arbery conviction in GA, where the men we lawfully armed, lawfully attempting to perform a citizens arrest and where they had probable cause to make it--meaning, they should never have been brought to trial! Today (on my birthday) delighted to feature Sofia Smallstrom for a return engagement, which focused on these vaccines and the agenda behind them. Several excellent cals, including from Paul, who was a model citizen on this occasion. It was a grand time.
Keywords
childrenobamafearshootinggun controlschoolvaccinesandy hooklifebidenjfkdrillbiologymossadadlww2numbersmass murdermandatejim fetzermath6 millionstaged eventremdesivirforced injection
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Pentagon Installs Flock License Plate Readers at Parking Facilities Under No-Bid Contract

Pentagon Installs Flock License Plate Readers at Parking Facilities Under No-Bid Contract

Douglas Harrington
Ukrainian Strike Kills Three Humanitarian Workers in Zaporozhye Region, Russian Officials Say

Ukrainian Strike Kills Three Humanitarian Workers in Zaporozhye Region, Russian Officials Say

Garrison Vance
EU Publishes Big Tech Reports on DSA Compliance

EU Publishes Big Tech Reports on DSA Compliance

Belle Carter
Iran&#8217;s President Tells UN Tehran Will Not &#8220;Bow Its Head&#8221; to U.S. Threats

Iran’s President Tells UN Tehran Will Not “Bow Its Head” to U.S. Threats

Garrison Vance
Empty seats, full streets: World rejects Netanyahu&#8217;s genocide denial at the UN

Empty seats, full streets: World rejects Netanyahu’s genocide denial at the UN

Lance D Johnson
Senate Immunity Bid for Former Fauci Aide Collapses

Senate Immunity Bid for Former Fauci Aide Collapses

Morgan S. Verity
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy