THE RAW DEAL (6 DECEMBER 2021) BIRTHDAY SPECIAL WITH SOFIA SMALLSTORM

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Jim Fetzer



Jim Fetzer



8461 subscribers





Began with a splendid letter from Beverly addressing gun control, which is going to be at least as unpopular with Blacks as it is with Whites, where everyone knows that, with the Democrats defunding the police, it's every man (and woman) for his/her self! Followed by some fascinating updates on the Arbery conviction in GA, where the men we lawfully armed, lawfully attempting to perform a citizens arrest and where they had probable cause to make it--meaning, they should never have been brought to trial! Today (on my birthday) delighted to feature Sofia Smallstrom for a return engagement, which focused on these vaccines and the agenda behind them. Several excellent cals, including from Paul, who was a model citizen on this occasion. It was a grand time.