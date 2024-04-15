Ecuador's DOWNFALL: Driven by Cartels and Corrupt Prisons I IRONCLAD IRONCLAD

IRONCLAD | Change Agents with Andy Stumpf | Ecuador's DOWNFALL: Driven by Cartels and Corrupt Prisons | Today on Change Agents, Andy sits down with investigative reporter CD Goette-Luciak to discuss the violent situation in Ecuador.





CD Goette-Luciak is a reporter for the Latin America Advisor, and freelance writer for publications outlets including Vox, The Guardian, The Washington Post, with extensive experience reporting on civil conflict, politics, and corruption from Central America. In 2018, he was even abducted by government forces and expelled from Nicaraguan for his reporting on the administration of Daniel Ortega, who accused CD of working for the CIA.





Recently, he turned his attention to Ecuador, where armed, cartel-affiliated gangs have terrorized the public. In recent weeks, Ecuador has seen a dramatic increase in violence, including the storming of a hospital by 68 gang members and the live broadcast attack on a local TV station by armed men.





Today, we’re talking with CD about what’s going on in the country, who’s behind the violence, and what happens next.





