Ecuador's DOWNFALL: Driven by Cartels and Corrupt Prisons I IRONCLAD IRONCLAD

IRONCLAD | Change Agents with Andy Stumpf | Ecuador's DOWNFALL: Driven by Cartels and Corrupt Prisons | Today on Change Agents, Andy sits down with investigative reporter CD Goette-Luciak to discuss the violent situation in Ecuador.
CD Goette-Luciak is a reporter for the Latin America Advisor, and freelance writer for publications outlets including Vox, The Guardian, The Washington Post, with extensive experience reporting on civil conflict, politics, and corruption from Central America. In 2018, he was even abducted by government forces and expelled from Nicaraguan for his reporting on the administration of Daniel Ortega, who accused CD of working for the CIA.
Recently, he turned his attention to Ecuador, where armed, cartel-affiliated gangs have terrorized the public. In recent weeks, Ecuador has seen a dramatic increase in violence, including the storming of a hospital by 68 gang members and the live broadcast attack on a local TV station by armed men.
Today, we’re talking with CD about what’s going on in the country, who’s behind the violence, and what happens next.
SPONSORS:
Change Agents is presented by Montana Knife Company. Use CODE "CHANGEAGENTS10" for 10% off your first order at https://www.montanaknifecompany.com/
Four Branches Bourbon
Please check their story out at https://www.fourbranches.com and pick up a bottle of their fine bourbon today. Use the code “IRONCLAD10” to get 10% off.
MTNTOUGH
Go to https://mtntough.com and enter code CHANGEAGENTS to receive 40% OFF - a savings of about $100 your MTNTOUGH+ annual subscription.
Change Agents is an IRONCLAD Original.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.