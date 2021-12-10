Declaration of Natural Rights

Our right to peacefully assemble; our right to breathe oxygen in and out of our lungs without interference by the government; our right to practice and exercise our religion; our right to keep and bear arms, our right to speak freely, and our right to be secure against arrest (i.e., home detention) without probable cause that we have committed a crime, as well as many other such rights, are unalienable. That means those rights cannot be lawfully separated (alienated) from us under any circumstances, because they're ours forever. Why? Because they're Natural Rights, which, as the Framers recognized, predate any form of government that has ever existed on Earth.