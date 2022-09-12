This video is featured in "Not in The Footsteps of The Lord" – Gibraltar-Messenger.net/tony-farrell/not-in-the-footsteps-of-the-lord/
Richard Freeman of Executive Intelligence Review, author of the article, “In the Footsteps of George III: Prince Charles Invented and Runs the ‘Green New Deal,’” outlines the role of Prince Charles in orchestrating the decades long push by the British Monarchy for global depopulation in the name of the environment. Watch out for new interviews to be released daily this week by the authors of the report.
