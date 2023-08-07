Create New Account
Kayleigh McEnany: "Biden privately told aides that Trump should be prosecuted for January 6th and that he wanted Merrick Garland to take decisive action...
That is an explosive allegation buried in the New York Times...

Why are they silent about their own reporting that Joe Biden wanted to see a January 6th indictment of his chief political rival?"

https://twitter.com/KanekoaTheGreat/status/1687875670884700160

