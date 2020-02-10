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No president should endure what Trump has gone through: Rep. Banks
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7 views • February 10, 2020
Rep. Jim Banks, R-Ind., says the Democrats' debacle during the Iowa caucuses and the Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi's childish behavior at the State of the Union improves the possibility of President Trump winning reelection and the Republican Party taking back the House in 2020. FOX Business' David Asman, 1 Empire Group's founder and CEO John Burnett, former Obama economic adviser Robert Wolf and FOX Business contributor Gary Kaltbaum respond. #FoxBusiness
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