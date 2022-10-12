Mirror Show Show Luxor

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0eb6t_7ZRvw

Secrets of the mirror-light show.Have you seen it yet?

If so, you probably noticed the beauty and grace of every millimeter of mirrors on our body. But have you tried to imagine how to put them on your face, how to walk and bend your legs, and even more so to dance? How much does such a tutu of a ballerina weigh, and what is generally visible in a mirror mask?





No, there is no need to worry, we have honed every step, we do the impossible, we create beauty!





It is the mirror-light show that can fascinate both an adult and a child. It can give magic.





Do you agree?





Fashion and Dance Theater Show Luxor

The dance and gymnastics show "Lux'Or" is a professional show project, winner of many dance and modeling competitions.

Show Luxor, created in 2006 in St. Petersburg, unites exclusively high-level masters: Masters of Sports in rhythmic gymnastics, Masters of Sports in ballroom dancing, graduates of the Academy of Russian Ballet, as well as talented designers - all those who have devoted their entire lives to the world of fashion and dance.





