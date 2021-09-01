Gun Safety Chat with Jay Harris - Champion Defense | 2A For Today!

There was a massive surge in gun sales around the country in 2020 and it doesn’t appear to be letting up. There are a number of reasons for the increase, but we’re not going to get into that in the show today. We talked about that in a previous episode, so if you are interested in watching it click the link at the bottom.Today we are chatting with Jay Harris, owner of Champion Defense, Jay and his wife Phylicia Harris have over thirty years of military service and firearm training experience. Jay and are gonna talk about how such a massive surge in gun sales should translate to a massive surge in firearm’s safety training. Even the professionals have moments where they could use some continuing education gun classes.Take for instance the controversial Sig Sauer misfires that have been in and out of the news recently. One of the most dependable and sought after weapons can be a hazard to its owner when not handled properly. The misfires themselves are subject to investigation, but they represent a greater issue: even folks who are gun mature can encounter unexpected things, so all of us, at every level of firearm maturity should be practicing and training regularly. There is never a moment where a true professional believes that he has ascended to a place where training and practice time are unnecessary.So, we took a trip to Champion Defense to talk about some of the issues with the help of Panteao Productions who provided our on location camera crew.Welcome to 2A For Today!