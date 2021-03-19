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How Globalism is Achieved
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12 views • March 19, 2021
How Globalism is Achieved. One of my Internet friends stated that Satan (Antichrist) uses the Bible as a playbook. The story of the Tower of Babel provides the answer to how and why globalism will get the rich men who are running the world, what they want. WW2 was example of what happens when men get too powerful. Time 39:08m
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