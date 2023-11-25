Create New Account
Thunderstruck by Steve N Seagulls
From 2014.


Finnish band called Steve'n'Seagulls plays a bluegrass version of AC/DC's song Thunderstruck. I think I like this better than the original.


Recorded by Jaakko Manninen Photography.


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=e4Ao-iNPPUc


Keywords
thunderstruckacdcroobs flyerssteve n seagulls

