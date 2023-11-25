Thunderstruck by Steve N Seagulls

From 2014.
Finnish band called Steve'n'Seagulls plays a bluegrass version of AC/DC's song Thunderstruck. I think I like this better than the original.
Recorded by Jaakko Manninen Photography.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=e4Ao-iNPPUc
