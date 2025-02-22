Why the Nazi salute Psyop - What is the Global Agenda?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The N@zi Salute Psyop is a Global Script
What is the Deal with the N@zi Salute Psyop. What is the big picture? We cover the evidence this is a global playbook but why? How does this fit censorship of the net, ID2020, Civil war, kill the creditor, and the ai censorship agenda? Does Noahide laws and banning the Bible fit this agenda? If so how? Will there be false flags that blame Christians? JD Vance is calling out Europe for hate speech yet he is linked to Palintir, pre crime ai. How does war on free speech fit Apple allowing the UK Gov. to have access to the cloud? Last, we cover the Pre-Trib rapture flaws and how Christians must prepare to be martyred. The rise of the ai beast system is moving fast. Problem, reaction, solution. Please share.