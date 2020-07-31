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Mark Grenon (MMS) talks about his and his sons arrest following the raid by the FDA. Also he discusses the fantastic results they have had in Latin America
The Hidden Truth
The Hidden Truth
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1352 views • July 31, 2020
In a Zoom meeting with several of his colleques Mark and his son talk from their home in Columbia while his sons are currently in prison and not allowed bail! He talks openly about the current legal position and his options as well as highlighting the incredible results he is getting using MMS on the population. The cures include COVID 19 and wide variety of other disease conditions. For Testimonials on MMS please go to mmstestimonials.co The constructive "Genocide" being committed by governments all over the world who refuse to accept the safe cure of COVID 19 offered by the use Chlorine Dioxide is evil to its very core and Big Pharma as well as the World Health Organisation should be put on trial for crimes against humanity.
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healthcancerfdajim humblemmsdiabetesmark grenonregulationschlorine dioxideautismcurearrestdiseasecdslegal battlecovid 19andreas kalcker
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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