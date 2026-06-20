Annihilation

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This is a parasitic realm.
Nature is suffering by design.
We are livestock.
In order to survive one more day we must take energy from something else without its permission. Whether it's plant, animal or human. We're all parasites. Everything we require for survival causes suffering. It's symbiotic. We cannot exist without it.