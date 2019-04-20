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Episode 8 - 20190420 - Danger on SM Pkwy Bridge
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3 views • July 04, 2020
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In this episode, I wanted to follow up from our last video where we talked about suicide prevention, in addition to other topics. The Santa Margarita Parkway bridge has seen 9 deaths since 2000 and there are many more options available than have been utilized by our city. This short video gives you some stunning drone footage courtesy of Lisa Burnett, our camerawoman and video editor, and voice over with information. We also include some links below to read up on the details of those options and be able to email your city council.
City council staff report on options for the Bridge to reduce deaths:
http://cityofrsm.granicus.com/MetaViewer.php?view_id=2&;clip_id=392&meta_id=28617
City Council members email addresses:
Brad McGirr - [email protected]
Tony Beall - [email protected]
Carol Gamble - [email protected]
Anne Figueroa - [email protected]
Jerry Holloway - [email protected]
If you have a business or cause you'd like to bring attention to and want to be on the program, just email [email protected]
In this episode, I wanted to follow up from our last video where we talked about suicide prevention, in addition to other topics. The Santa Margarita Parkway bridge has seen 9 deaths since 2000 and there are many more options available than have been utilized by our city. This short video gives you some stunning drone footage courtesy of Lisa Burnett, our camerawoman and video editor, and voice over with information. We also include some links below to read up on the details of those options and be able to email your city council.
City council staff report on options for the Bridge to reduce deaths:
http://cityofrsm.granicus.com/MetaViewer.php?view_id=2&;clip_id=392&meta_id=28617
City Council members email addresses:
Brad McGirr - [email protected]
Tony Beall - [email protected]
Carol Gamble - [email protected]
Anne Figueroa - [email protected]
Jerry Holloway - [email protected]
If you have a business or cause you'd like to bring attention to and want to be on the program, just email [email protected]
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