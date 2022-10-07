CCP Manipulates Devaluation of RMB to Hold on to the Evil Regime

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https://gnews.org/post/p1tli1a91
Mile Guo stated in a live broadcast on October 2nd that the CCP’s recent manipulation of the devaluation of the RMB is not only a challenge to the U.S. dollar, impeding its backflow to the U.S., but with a main goal of holding on to the regime. More importantly, it also aims at challenging the U.S. and the world.