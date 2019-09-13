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The Lie That Satanic Music Doesn't Exist : Satanic Music in Christian Worship Services Pt 2 - CHRISTIANS ONLY
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59 views • September 13, 2019
We have all been told that music is just another medium and the medium is neutral. Is that true or a lie from hell?
This is Part 2 in the Series Satanic Music in Christ's Worship Series
Let's hear what God's Word and Brother Ken has to say on this important issue in Spiritual Warfare.
This is Part 2 in the Series Satanic Music in Christ's Worship Series
Let's hear what God's Word and Brother Ken has to say on this important issue in Spiritual Warfare.
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