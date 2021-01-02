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Robert Kiyosaki_ Civil War Is Imminent, Be Prepared for Disaster in 2021
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1104 views • January 02, 2021
Robert Kiyosaki, the best-selling author of Rich Dad, Poor Dad speaks about his grim outlook for 2021.
In this exclusive interview with Daniela Cambone.
"Communism is coming in; Janet Yellen coming into the Fed is creating a centralized government, we are being set-up," he warns.
Kiyosaki also shares how he is investing to be prepared and why he especially likes silver as an investment these days. "I stay out of the stock market, it's manipulated," Kiyosaki said.
Don't miss his take on Bitcoin and Gold here: https://youtu.be/PdEvYy2WKXU
Get the same kind of tools used by the world's elite investors:
https://stansberryinvestor.com/
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In this exclusive interview with Daniela Cambone.
"Communism is coming in; Janet Yellen coming into the Fed is creating a centralized government, we are being set-up," he warns.
Kiyosaki also shares how he is investing to be prepared and why he especially likes silver as an investment these days. "I stay out of the stock market, it's manipulated," Kiyosaki said.
Don't miss his take on Bitcoin and Gold here: https://youtu.be/PdEvYy2WKXU
Get the same kind of tools used by the world's elite investors:
https://stansberryinvestor.com/
______________________________
Follow us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/StansberryRe...
Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/stansberry
Follow us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/stansberry_...
Follow us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/stan...
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