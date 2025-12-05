BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Trust Issues - Gail Carson
9 views • 1 day ago

Trust Issues

Gail Carson

2025 Gail Carson Publishing


100% my lyrics, concept, direction, ai voice/music


I'd trust main stream media lies,
I'd trust chem trails in our skies,

I'd trust a cut in a Florida Lake Swim
I'd trust tap water from Flint, Michigan

I'd trust The Approved Protocol
I'd trust Lab grown anything at all

I'd trust Frozen Shrimp with radiation
I'd trust mandatory vaccinations

Before I ever trust you again



Chorus:

Fool me once, shame on your lie
Fool me a thousand times, how could i be so blind

In your mind what's bad is good, what's wrong is right
My Pain is your glory, my suffering your delight

You think your lies are truth, my loss is your gain
Just like any of them, I'll never trust you again

I'll never trust you again


I'd trust Gas station Sushi
I'd trust Smart Meters & 5G

I'd trust A Mac Address in A Grave
I'd trust aluminum foil in a microwave

I'd trust Elect tronic voting machines
I'd trust mandatory Digital eye dees

I'd trust UFO's and Little Green Men
I'd even trust babies and aseetaminophen

Before I ever trust you again


(chorus)

Fool me once, shame on your lie
Fool me a thousand times, how could i be so blind

In your mind what's bad is good, what's wrong is right
My Pain is your glory, my suffering your delight

You think your lies are truth, my loss is your gain
Just like any of them, I'll never trust you again
I'll never trust you again

I'll never trust you again
rust Issues - Gail Carson AI Assist 

