Trust Issues

Gail Carson

2025 Gail Carson Publishing



100% my lyrics, concept, direction, ai voice/music





I'd trust main stream media lies,

I'd trust chem trails in our skies,



I'd trust a cut in a Florida Lake Swim

I'd trust tap water from Flint, Michigan



I'd trust The Approved Protocol

I'd trust Lab grown anything at all



I'd trust Frozen Shrimp with radiation

I'd trust mandatory vaccinations



Before I ever trust you again







Chorus:



Fool me once, shame on your lie

Fool me a thousand times, how could i be so blind



In your mind what's bad is good, what's wrong is right

My Pain is your glory, my suffering your delight



You think your lies are truth, my loss is your gain

Just like any of them, I'll never trust you again



I'll never trust you again





I'd trust Gas station Sushi

I'd trust Smart Meters & 5G



I'd trust A Mac Address in A Grave

I'd trust aluminum foil in a microwave



I'd trust Elect tronic voting machines

I'd trust mandatory Digital eye dees



I'd trust UFO's and Little Green Men

I'd even trust babies and aseetaminophen



Before I ever trust you again





(chorus)



Fool me once, shame on your lie

Fool me a thousand times, how could i be so blind



In your mind what's bad is good, what's wrong is right

My Pain is your glory, my suffering your delight



You think your lies are truth, my loss is your gain

Just like any of them, I'll never trust you again

I'll never trust you again



I'll never trust you again

