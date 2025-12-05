© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Trust Issues
Gail Carson
2025 Gail Carson Publishing
100% my lyrics, concept, direction, ai voice/music
I'd trust main stream media lies,
I'd trust chem trails in our skies,
I'd trust a cut in a Florida Lake Swim
I'd trust tap water from Flint, Michigan
I'd trust The Approved Protocol
I'd trust Lab grown anything at all
I'd trust Frozen Shrimp with radiation
I'd trust mandatory vaccinations
Before I ever trust you again
Chorus:
Fool me once, shame on your lie
Fool me a thousand times, how could i be so blind
In your mind what's bad is good, what's wrong is right
My Pain is your glory, my suffering your delight
You think your lies are truth, my loss is your gain
Just like any of them, I'll never trust you again
I'll never trust you again
I'd trust Gas station Sushi
I'd trust Smart Meters & 5G
I'd trust A Mac Address in A Grave
I'd trust aluminum foil in a microwave
I'd trust Elect tronic voting machines
I'd trust mandatory Digital eye dees
I'd trust UFO's and Little Green Men
I'd even trust babies and aseetaminophen
Before I ever trust you again
(chorus)
Fool me once, shame on your lie
Fool me a thousand times, how could i be so blind
In your mind what's bad is good, what's wrong is right
My Pain is your glory, my suffering your delight
You think your lies are truth, my loss is your gain
Just like any of them, I'll never trust you again
I'll never trust you again
I'll never trust you again
