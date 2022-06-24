Magnetic Nanoparticles in the Injections, Masks and Swabs...

I think it's a possibility. Let me share some research into mind control, the magnetosphere, magnetite, magnetogenetics and how these things are being used.



My website: https://www.amazingpolly.net/contact-support.php My Amazing Polly channel: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ZofFQQoDoqYT/

REFERENCES: Superparamegnetic nano DNA vaccines: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/24715289

Is Magnetogenetics the New Optogenetics? https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC5470037/

Magnetic Strategies for Nervous System Control: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC6617523/

Polymer Embedded with Nanoparticles Soft Robots: https://spectrum.ieee.org/nanoclast/semiconductors/materials/polymer-embedded-with-metallic-nanoparticles-enables-soft-robotics

VIDEO: More Worms in COVID swabs? https://www.bitchute.com/video/K0aFOyW6o15S/

VIDEO: Persinger ‘No More Secrets’: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9l6VPpDublg

VIDEO Persinger God Helmet: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_O_aGlm9QjU