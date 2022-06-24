Magnetic Nanoparticles in the Injections, Masks and Swabs...

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
I think it's a possibility. Let me share some research into mind control, the magnetosphere, magnetite, magnetogenetics and how these things are being used.
My website: https://www.amazingpolly.net/contact-support.php My Amazing Polly channel: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ZofFQQoDoqYT/
REFERENCES: Superparamegnetic nano DNA vaccines: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/24715289
Is Magnetogenetics the New Optogenetics? https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC5470037/
Magnetic Strategies for Nervous System Control: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC6617523/
Polymer Embedded with Nanoparticles Soft Robots: https://spectrum.ieee.org/nanoclast/semiconductors/materials/polymer-embedded-with-metallic-nanoparticles-enables-soft-robotics
VIDEO: More Worms in COVID swabs? https://www.bitchute.com/video/K0aFOyW6o15S/
VIDEO: Persinger ‘No More Secrets’: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9l6VPpDublg
VIDEO Persinger God Helmet: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_O_aGlm9QjU