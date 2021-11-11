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Walter Veith & Martin Smith– Is The Straight Testimony To The Laodiceans Still Relevant? – WUP 89
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62 views • November 11, 2021
In Episode 89 we discuss the relevancy of the straight testimony called forth by the council of the true witness to the Laodiceans to the time we are living in. Is the rebellion of Korah and company still relevant in our day - with the belief of a better order of things, where praise will take the place of reproof, and peace the place of anxiety and conflict? Do we refrain from warning the world and leave the people where they are to keep the peace? Or do we follow our marching orders as given in the Bible and Spirit of Prophecy?
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Other Donation Options: https://amazingdiscoveries.co.za/donate/
Download All ADMA material: https://downloads.amazingdiscoveries.co.za/
Visit AD Africa Website: https://amazingdiscoveries.co.za/
Visit AD Africa Online Store: https://store.amazingdiscoveries.co.za/
Alternative Platforms:
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/ADAfrica
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All What's Up Prof episodes audio available to listen to or download at:
https://soundcloud.com/adafrica/albums
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