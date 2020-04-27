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Breaking Down The Covid-19 PSYOP With Jon Rappoport
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38 views • April 27, 2020
On today’s podcast show i chat with investigative reporter, Jon Rappoport about his incredible work covering the COVID-19 PSYOP.
Jon takes us through all the bullet points of this operation and we chat about the medias roll in manufacturing huge mounts of propaganda.
Jon Rappoport has worked as a freelance-lance investigative reporter for 30 years.
Jon takes us through all the bullet points of this operation and we chat about the medias roll in manufacturing huge mounts of propaganda.
Jon Rappoport has worked as a freelance-lance investigative reporter for 30 years.
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