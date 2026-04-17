EP 31 | Influential Characters and Their Roles — The Crown | Liberty Ark Podcast

What is “the Crown,” and why does this idea appear so often in discussions about hidden power, sovereignty, law, and control?

In Episode 31 of the Liberty Ark Podcast, Ken, Eliza, and Reina Estela explore the concept of the Crown as a symbol of ultimate authority operating through legal, financial, cultural, and institutional structures. Rather than presenting themselves as final authorities, they approach this topic as co-explorers — asking questions, testing perspectives, and inviting deeper awareness.

This episode begins with a short reading on the role of the Crown, followed by a thoughtful discussion about how this term is understood in alternative law and sovereignty circles. The conversation examines whether the Crown is merely a national symbol, a financial power structure, or something broader — a kind of top-level control mechanism behind visible systems of law, money, and social order.

The discussion also looks at how financial power may be delegated downward through institutions such as banks, while broader influence is maintained through legal systems, social expectations, and cultural norms. Ken, Eliza, and Reina Estela reflect on the idea that many visible leaders and public figures may themselves be intermediaries rather than true centers of power.

Most importantly, this episode focuses on awareness. The goal is not fear, outrage, or reaction, but greater clarity. When people begin to see how systems may shape their choices, time, money, and behavior, they gain the ability to step back, breathe, and make more conscious decisions.

In this episode, we explore:

• What is meant by “the Crown” in this context

• How the Crown is viewed as a symbol of ultimate authority

• The relationship between the Crown, the Bank, and financial control

• How legal and financial systems may reinforce centralized power

• Why democracy and freedom may function as appearances of choice

• The idea of hidden layers of control behind visible institutions

• How social norms, religion, law, and money may work together

• Why awareness is more important than anger in responding to these ideas

• How understanding power structures can lead to more conscious choice

• What it means to participate in the system with greater clarity

This episode is part of an ongoing exploration inspired by the unpublished manuscript of Rebecca and Jonathan Rodrigues, whose work continues to help frame many of the themes discussed on the Liberty Ark Podcast.

Watch, reflect, and explore with us.

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