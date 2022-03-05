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Ukraine Exposed by French Journalist
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558 views • March 05, 2022
"Anne-Laure Bonnel, a french reporter, who has been filming in Eastern Ukraine since 2015, is in hot water for claiming that people of the Donbass region are being tortured by government."
Her documentary film: https://youtu.be/j04-wtsA8Hg
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Annelaure.bonnel
Her documentary film: https://youtu.be/j04-wtsA8Hg
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Annelaure.bonnel
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