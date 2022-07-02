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The Home Doctor - Practical medicine for every home
Domociar Doctor Medicine
Domociar Doctor Medicine
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45 views • July 02, 2022

The Home Doctor - Practical Medicine for Every Household - is a 304-page written and approved medical guide on how to manage most health situations when help is not on the way.If you want to see what happens when things go wrong, all you have to do is look at Venezuela: no electricity, no running water, no law, no antibiotics, no painkillers, no anesthetics, no insulin or other important things. .

But if you want to find out how you can still handle a situation like this, you should also look to Venezuela and learn the ingenious ways they've developed to deal with it.

Look at its four distinctive symptoms: first, chest discomfort that feels like uncomfortable pressure, squeezing, fullness, and pain in the middle of your chest that lasts for more than a few minutes.

The second symptom is discomfort or pain in one or both arms and your back, neck, jaw, or stomach.

This is the painkilling plant that many in Venezuela turned to after they couldn’t find relief at the pharmacy anymore…and it grows all over North America as well.

The home doctor Click Here To Know: https://tinyurl.com/bdhk72fs


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