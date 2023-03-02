【[email protected] 】03/02/2023 Senior fellow with the National Center for Public Policy Research Mr. Bonner Cohen: American People are concerned about the CCP infiltration of the US government, especially the Department of Justice (DOJ). The fact that a former Justice Department official was bribed with huge sums of money by the CCP in 2017 shows that the sub rosa infiltration of the US government and the DOJ does exist. These people ultimately strengthen the CCP’s powers, hurting the Chinese people as well as the other people in the world threatened by CCP’s policy.





【新中国联邦DC星火行动】03/02/2023 美国国家公共政策研究中心的高级研究员邦纳·科恩先生: 美国人对中共渗透美国政府，特别是司法部感到担忧。 一位前司法部官员在2017年被中共用巨额金钱贿赂表明，美国政府和司法部的被潜伏渗透确实存在。 这些人最终加强了中共的权力，伤害了中国人民，也伤害了世界上其他受到中共政策威胁的人。