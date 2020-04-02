Coronavirüsten korunmak mümkün mü?

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Coronavirüsten korunmak mümkün mü?
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14 views • April 02, 2020
Coronavirus Prayer in Turkish and video made in the US.
Koronavirüs Duası
Is There Safety from Coronavirus?
Coronavirüsten korunmak mümkün mü?
Will you help bring a Divine Intervention
to eliminate the threat of coronavirus infection?
Coronavirüs tehditinin yok edilmesi için, Rahmani Müdahale'nin
gelmesine yardım edecek misin?
We all need to pray if we want Divine help.
Eğer Rahmani yardım istiyorsak dua etmeliyiz.
You can simply say the following,
addressing the Almighty in whatever way you’d like:
Sadece aşağıdaki duayı, nasıl istersen o şekilde
"Her şeye gücü yeten" Allah'a sunabilirsin:
"Source Creator, each and every day, remove or
render harmless all dangerous viruses from myself,
my loved ones, and then from all infected beings
and the Earth as a whole, apply this prayer again
and again as needed to keep everyone safe, and
restore well-being to the afflicted."
"Allah'ım, Bugün ve her gün,
dünya üzerindeki bütün virüsleri ,
benden, sevdiklerimden,
dünyada hastalığa yakalanmış herkesten
ve her şeyden, ve tüm dünyadan,
uzaklaştır, yok et ya da etkisiz kıl.
Duamı tekrar tekrar, hastalanan herkes için kabul et,
onları iyileştir ve koru, ve sağlıklı mutlu hallerine döndür."
If you do this every day,
your prayers will be added to the many others,
for greater effectiveness.
Bunu her gün yaparsan duaların,
bu duaları eden pek çok kişinin dualarına eklenecek
ve daha etkili olacak.
The virus is an interloper
and has no free-will privileges.
Bu virüs bir işgalcidir
ve özgür irade ayrıcalığına sahip değildir.
We have been told it is easier
for the Divine to remove and inactivate the virus
than to heal and protect all the people,
Bize "Kutsal olan" için virüsü yok etmenin ve durdurmanın,
bütün insanları korumaktan ve iyileştirmekten daha kolay olduğu söylendi.
Because so many are weak or non-believers and thereby,
limiting the possibility of Divine help for themselves.
Çünkü onların pek çoğu zayıf ya da inançsız ve dolayısıyla
Rahmani yardımın onlara ulaşması olasılığını sınırlıyorlar.
Partnering with Creator is the best way
to pray for all to be saved, you included.
Tanrı'yla işbirliği yapmak,
sen dahil herkesin kurtuluşu için dua etmek ,
en iyi yoldur.
Learn more at Get Wisdom.com
Daha fazlası için GetWisdom.com a gidin
Dua etmenin gücü üzerine daha fazla şey öğrenmek isterseniz, lütfen ücretsiz e-kitabı indirin@
If you want to learn more about the power of prayer, please download the
free e-book @ https://www.getwisdom.com/download/8270/
Koronavirüs Duası
Is There Safety from Coronavirus?
Coronavirüsten korunmak mümkün mü?
Will you help bring a Divine Intervention
to eliminate the threat of coronavirus infection?
Coronavirüs tehditinin yok edilmesi için, Rahmani Müdahale'nin
gelmesine yardım edecek misin?
We all need to pray if we want Divine help.
Eğer Rahmani yardım istiyorsak dua etmeliyiz.
You can simply say the following,
addressing the Almighty in whatever way you’d like:
Sadece aşağıdaki duayı, nasıl istersen o şekilde
"Her şeye gücü yeten" Allah'a sunabilirsin:
"Source Creator, each and every day, remove or
render harmless all dangerous viruses from myself,
my loved ones, and then from all infected beings
and the Earth as a whole, apply this prayer again
and again as needed to keep everyone safe, and
restore well-being to the afflicted."
"Allah'ım, Bugün ve her gün,
dünya üzerindeki bütün virüsleri ,
benden, sevdiklerimden,
dünyada hastalığa yakalanmış herkesten
ve her şeyden, ve tüm dünyadan,
uzaklaştır, yok et ya da etkisiz kıl.
Duamı tekrar tekrar, hastalanan herkes için kabul et,
onları iyileştir ve koru, ve sağlıklı mutlu hallerine döndür."
If you do this every day,
your prayers will be added to the many others,
for greater effectiveness.
Bunu her gün yaparsan duaların,
bu duaları eden pek çok kişinin dualarına eklenecek
ve daha etkili olacak.
The virus is an interloper
and has no free-will privileges.
Bu virüs bir işgalcidir
ve özgür irade ayrıcalığına sahip değildir.
We have been told it is easier
for the Divine to remove and inactivate the virus
than to heal and protect all the people,
Bize "Kutsal olan" için virüsü yok etmenin ve durdurmanın,
bütün insanları korumaktan ve iyileştirmekten daha kolay olduğu söylendi.
Because so many are weak or non-believers and thereby,
limiting the possibility of Divine help for themselves.
Çünkü onların pek çoğu zayıf ya da inançsız ve dolayısıyla
Rahmani yardımın onlara ulaşması olasılığını sınırlıyorlar.
Partnering with Creator is the best way
to pray for all to be saved, you included.
Tanrı'yla işbirliği yapmak,
sen dahil herkesin kurtuluşu için dua etmek ,
en iyi yoldur.
Learn more at Get Wisdom.com
Daha fazlası için GetWisdom.com a gidin
Dua etmenin gücü üzerine daha fazla şey öğrenmek isterseniz, lütfen ücretsiz e-kitabı indirin@
If you want to learn more about the power of prayer, please download the
free e-book @ https://www.getwisdom.com/download/8270/
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