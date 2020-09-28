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The David Knight Show (28September20 Full Show)
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45 views • September 28, 2020
The David Knight Show Mon-Fri 8:00am-11:00am CST at banned.video/channel/the-david-knight-show
For viral content, in-depth insights and breaking news be sure to follow David Knight on Parlor and Twitter @Libertytarian
Topics By Timecode:
— 00:11:18 Chinese virus of tyranny comes to Western “Civilization”: Tracking apps required on phone to eat at restaurants, police visiting homes for FB posts, wedding party arrests, man jailed for 1 YEAR for having a party
— 00:44:41 Trump’s $300M ad campaign to stop fear — run by Fauci, pushes masks and social distancing
— 00:55:26 London jack-booted cops “detain” David Icke, German professor and violently attack anti-lockdown protestors
— 01:03:52 Amy Barrett: her decision just 2 weeks before Trump’s selection — overthrowing 1st & 14th Amendments to extend lockdown orders while referencing an unconstitutional SCOTUS decision on vaccine mandate. And, NO, she will NOT rule against Roe v Wade — here’s why
— 01:12:18 “Shark extinction” and other absurd lies about COVID vaccines
— 01:27:40 Election fraud and chaos — Ilhan Omar, and why nothing will be done to stop the fraud and corruption
— 01:54:34 Biden’s absurd claim to have “started at” a black college and Trump’s “Platinum Plan” for Black America. It’s Reparations-lite, with Juneteenth national holiday and ignoring BLM terrorists as Antifa & KKK are declared terrorists
Our healthy and delicious storable foods are now available with the shortest lead time we’ve had in months!
https://www.infowarsstore.com/health-and-wellness/food?ims=nmudw&;utm_campaign=foodbis&utm_source=brighteon&utm_medium=Text+Link&utm_content=foodbis
For viral content, in-depth insights and breaking news be sure to follow David Knight on Parlor and Twitter @Libertytarian
Topics By Timecode:
— 00:11:18 Chinese virus of tyranny comes to Western “Civilization”: Tracking apps required on phone to eat at restaurants, police visiting homes for FB posts, wedding party arrests, man jailed for 1 YEAR for having a party
— 00:44:41 Trump’s $300M ad campaign to stop fear — run by Fauci, pushes masks and social distancing
— 00:55:26 London jack-booted cops “detain” David Icke, German professor and violently attack anti-lockdown protestors
— 01:03:52 Amy Barrett: her decision just 2 weeks before Trump’s selection — overthrowing 1st & 14th Amendments to extend lockdown orders while referencing an unconstitutional SCOTUS decision on vaccine mandate. And, NO, she will NOT rule against Roe v Wade — here’s why
— 01:12:18 “Shark extinction” and other absurd lies about COVID vaccines
— 01:27:40 Election fraud and chaos — Ilhan Omar, and why nothing will be done to stop the fraud and corruption
— 01:54:34 Biden’s absurd claim to have “started at” a black college and Trump’s “Platinum Plan” for Black America. It’s Reparations-lite, with Juneteenth national holiday and ignoring BLM terrorists as Antifa & KKK are declared terrorists
Our healthy and delicious storable foods are now available with the shortest lead time we’ve had in months!
https://www.infowarsstore.com/health-and-wellness/food?ims=nmudw&;utm_campaign=foodbis&utm_source=brighteon&utm_medium=Text+Link&utm_content=foodbis
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