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German doctors - COVID-19 SCAM IS THE BIGGEST CRIME OF THE CENTURY
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101 views • October 30, 2020
The lockdowns, social distancing, forcing people to wear masks, shutting down of economies, removal of people's rights etc IS NOT based upon science.
There are people involved in an international scam, people who do not answer to politicians or laws of the land. These people are internationalists and are trying to reshape the world whilst profiting and gaining incredible amounts of power, the power to shut whole countries down overnight and imprison people for seeing family and friends or refusing to wear a mask. People will have absolutely no chance of fighting back if we let these people have their way - Dirty Harold
There are people involved in an international scam, people who do not answer to politicians or laws of the land. These people are internationalists and are trying to reshape the world whilst profiting and gaining incredible amounts of power, the power to shut whole countries down overnight and imprison people for seeing family and friends or refusing to wear a mask. People will have absolutely no chance of fighting back if we let these people have their way - Dirty Harold
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