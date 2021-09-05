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Biblical Love Chart - Short
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3 views • September 05, 2021
Some have narrowly defined love in the Bible based completely upon what Greek or Hebrew word was used. For example: agapáō, philéō, or storgē. This is not advisable, since at times these words have interchangeable meanings about love. See 3rd core, The Torchbearer Series Supplemental Lecture Notes for details https://www.thetorchbearerseries.com/lecture-notes/B501%20Torchbearer%20Doctrine%20-%20Session%203%20of%203.pdf
The Bible says we are to love God with all of our heart, soul, mind, and strength, and love our neighbor as ourselves. It also says to love our enemies, but what exactly does that mean? How do we love our neighbor and how do we love God?
The 'Biblical Love Chart' was designed with the intent of better clarifying and differentiating the different ways love is defined and or understood within a biblical world view. The love chart shows how we have adopted an unbiblical view of love and romance from the culture and explains this 'love', and then goes on to define true love from the Bible. As such, love is broken up into four categories:
Biblical Love Type-0: Conditional; Physical Love; Coveting & Prideful; Objects & Things.
Biblical Love Type-1: Conditional; Physical Love; Coveting & Prideful; Romantic & Lustful.
Biblical Love Type-2: Conditional; Emotional Love; Caring & Patient; Faithful & Thoughtful.
Biblical Love Type-3: Unconditional; Spiritual Love; Truth & Charity; Heartfelt & Selfless.
The definition of biblical love in the Bible is described below, which includes Bible verses about love, so that you have a better idea of what is Bible based love.
Love Type-ZERO Defined: Love of inanimate objects, things, or events. It can potentially be created by coveting something or self-gratification, and can be attached to pride, boastfulness, and ego. This is not really love, thus it is rated as 'type-zero'.
Love Type-ONE Defined: This form of love is defined by self-gratification, self indulgence, and physical attraction, and thus shares many attributes with 'type-zero'. Can be outwardly prideful with an emphasis on physical pleasure. This is the lowest form of love, and thus is rated as ‘type-one’.
Love Type-TWO Defined: Based on emotional love, not physical love. A enduring form of love. It transcends the prior two types of love, and is typically the highest form of love demonstrated by people for each other, thus rated as 'type-two'.
Love Type-THREE Defined: Unconditional and self-sacrificing. This is the type of love demonstrated by Christ willingly dying on the cross, and thus is the highest form of love, rated as 'type-three'. Type-three does not exclude correction and guidance.
Direct link to download the Biblical Love Chart.PDF: https://www.thetorchbearerseries.com/pdf-jpg/Biblical%20Love%20Chart.pdf
See http://www.TheTorchbearerSeries.com for full details and much more information on a large variety of topics, plus you can learn the most important biblical information within one day by watch three free Bible lectures.
The Bible says we are to love God with all of our heart, soul, mind, and strength, and love our neighbor as ourselves. It also says to love our enemies, but what exactly does that mean? How do we love our neighbor and how do we love God?
The 'Biblical Love Chart' was designed with the intent of better clarifying and differentiating the different ways love is defined and or understood within a biblical world view. The love chart shows how we have adopted an unbiblical view of love and romance from the culture and explains this 'love', and then goes on to define true love from the Bible. As such, love is broken up into four categories:
Biblical Love Type-0: Conditional; Physical Love; Coveting & Prideful; Objects & Things.
Biblical Love Type-1: Conditional; Physical Love; Coveting & Prideful; Romantic & Lustful.
Biblical Love Type-2: Conditional; Emotional Love; Caring & Patient; Faithful & Thoughtful.
Biblical Love Type-3: Unconditional; Spiritual Love; Truth & Charity; Heartfelt & Selfless.
The definition of biblical love in the Bible is described below, which includes Bible verses about love, so that you have a better idea of what is Bible based love.
Love Type-ZERO Defined: Love of inanimate objects, things, or events. It can potentially be created by coveting something or self-gratification, and can be attached to pride, boastfulness, and ego. This is not really love, thus it is rated as 'type-zero'.
Love Type-ONE Defined: This form of love is defined by self-gratification, self indulgence, and physical attraction, and thus shares many attributes with 'type-zero'. Can be outwardly prideful with an emphasis on physical pleasure. This is the lowest form of love, and thus is rated as ‘type-one’.
Love Type-TWO Defined: Based on emotional love, not physical love. A enduring form of love. It transcends the prior two types of love, and is typically the highest form of love demonstrated by people for each other, thus rated as 'type-two'.
Love Type-THREE Defined: Unconditional and self-sacrificing. This is the type of love demonstrated by Christ willingly dying on the cross, and thus is the highest form of love, rated as 'type-three'. Type-three does not exclude correction and guidance.
Direct link to download the Biblical Love Chart.PDF: https://www.thetorchbearerseries.com/pdf-jpg/Biblical%20Love%20Chart.pdf
See http://www.TheTorchbearerSeries.com for full details and much more information on a large variety of topics, plus you can learn the most important biblical information within one day by watch three free Bible lectures.
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